From the Editorial Board: Elon Musk’s X comments can be dangerous, life-threatening

A Pew Research study of how Americans use the X platform showed that about a quarter of adults turn to it to be entertained, connect with others and to keep up with current events. About three-quarters of users (74%) see some political content on the platform, and a majority (59%) say keeping up with political issues is a reason they use it. Schultz added that laws created before social media are not yet equipped to handle what should happen when the platforms are used as means to incite violence or make veiled threats.