The Gophers' eight-game softball winning streak ended Sunday with a 6-4 home loss to Nebraska.

The defeat in the finale of their four-game series also ended a 14-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers dating to 2015.

Natalie DenHartog hit her 11th homer and Sara Kinch also homered for Minnesota (10-5).

Finale postponed

The Gophers men's tennis match against Iowa, scheduled for Sunday at the Baseline Tennis Center, was postponed because of health safety protocols. The Big Ten announced that it would try to reschedule the match, the season finale for both teams. But with the Big Ten tournament scheduled to begin April 29, a makeup date might not be found.

The Gophers (9-6) are in third place in the Big Ten West Division. Minnesota announced in October that it would drop tennis at the conclusion of the season.

JOEL RIPPEL

Flanagan is medalist

Angus Flanagan recorded a second consecutive medalist performance, closing with a 5-under-par 66 and leading the Gophers men's golf team to a share of the team title at Nebraska's Husker Invitational.

Minnesota posted a 5-under 279 on Sunday, its lowest team round of the season, to equal Kansas State for the team title at even-par 852. It's the Gophers' first tournament victory since winning the Macdonald Cup in September 2019.

Flanagan is the first Gopher to win consecutive tournaments since Jose Mendez in spring 2014.

• The Gophers women's golf team tied for ninth at the Indiana Invitational, with Annabelle Ackroyd tying for 21st overall at 6-over 222.

Rowers in top two

Minnesota's First Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight boats led the way for the Gophers in the final session of the B1G Invitational in Ohio, with runner-up finishes behind No. 9 Tennessee.

U baseball suffers sweep

Michigan completed a three-game sweep of the Gophers baseball team with a 9-5 victory at Siebert Field. Easton Bertrand was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run for the Gophers.