Ehire Adrianza is a free agent and hasn't signed with another major league team, but he appeared to bid farewell to the Twins on an Instagram post Saturday.

Adrianza (@ehire13) wrote, "From the bottom of my heart - THANK YOU! For welcoming me with open arms, for the four unforgettable and amazing seasons. Thanks to my family for the unwavering and continuous support. I'm forever grateful for my teammates, coaches, trainers, TWINS FANS and the front office for the trust, support and opportunity provided since day one."

In the past four seasons in Minnesota, the 31-year-old infielder played in 311 games in a backup role. He hit .253 with 13 home runs in 788 at bats with an OBP of .317.

His first four major league seasons were with the Giants.

In other Twins news on Instagram, catcher Mitch Garver and his expectant wife, Sarah, revealed they will be having a boy.