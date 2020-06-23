A man from Eden Prairie has died after he was involved in an ATV crash Sunday in northern Minnesota.

Paramedics were called to a residence in Woodrow Township near Longville in Cass County about 8:10 p.m. for a medical emergency. They began treating the man and learned he had been in an ATV crash earlier in the evening, said Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the 57-year-old victim was pronounced dead, Burch said.

The name of the man has not been released. An autopsy will conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, the sheriff said.