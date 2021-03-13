Defending champions in Class 3A and 1A won jazz titles Friday in the high school dance team state tournament at Edina High School.

In Class 3A, Eastview won its second consecutive jazz competition title and sixth overall with a routine called "Bed of Roses.''

Maple Grove placed second, Wayzata third, Edina fourth, Lakeville North fifth and Blaine sixth.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won its third consecutive Class 1A championship, performing "Go Your Own Way.''

Yellow Medicine East finished second and Holy Family Catholic third, followed by Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Frazee and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

In Class 2A, Sartell, performing to "Eye of the Tiger,'' won its first jazz team title.

Benilde-St. Margaret's placed second and Orono third, followed by Mound Westonka, St. Cloud Cathedral and Simley.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, each team performed once instead of a first round being followed by a final round of six teams.

In awards announced via livestream owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the Minnesota State High School League also recognized the top six finishers as medal winners.

The high kick competition will be held Saturday at the same venue, Edina High School.