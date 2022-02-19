The Eastview dance dynasty grew Friday at Target Center, where the Lightning won its third consecutive high school Jazz state championship and its seventh overall.

Eastview also won in 2000, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Maple Grove finished second and Wayzata third, the same spots they took in 2021.

A budding dynasty slipped away in Class 1A. St. Cloud Cathedral won, ending a run of three titles for Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, which finished second. Yellow Medicine East took third.

Benilde-St. Margaret's moved up a rung in Class 2A, winning after a second-place finish in 2021. Orono made the same move, graduating from third to second. Totino-Grace took third. Benilde-St. Margaret's and Orono had finished behind Sartell in 2021, but Sartell moved up to Class 3A this season.

The High Kick competition will be Saturday. All three 2021 champions are back, but Sartell, winner of five consecutive Class 2A High Kick titles, will compete in Class 3A. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd will dance for its fourth consecutive Class 1A High Kick championship, and Eastview will aim for its third consecutive Class 3A title and its 14th overall.