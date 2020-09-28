A blown tire on a dump truck led to a three-vehicle crash in western Minnesota that left a 53-year-old woman dead, authorities said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that Shelley Burgau, 53, of Alexandria, Minn., was killed in the wreck Friday afternoon just east of Alexandria.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
The dump truck was heading west on County Road 82 about 2:15 p.m., when it blew a tire. The truck crossed over the center line and struck a pickup truck and an SUV.
Dump truck driver Paul Carlsen, 65, of Garfield, Minn., and pickup driver Greg Petermeier, 54, of Sauk Centre, Minn., were uninjured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Poll: More Minnesotans acknowledge racial inequality
Still, about half of likely voters said they feel civilian violence in cities is a bigger problem than police violence against Black people nationwide, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll.
Duluth
Duluth bails out Spirit Mountain — again — allowing ski hill to open for winter
The city approved a $300,000 cash infusion Monday evening.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls
The Wisconsin Supreme Court weighed Tuesday whether to go along with conservatives who argue that 130,000 voters should be removed from the rolls in the hotly contested presidential battleground state, while the Democratic attorney general defended not purging them.
Coronavirus
Hospital COVID-19 admissions on the rise in Minnesota
Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have risen to a level not seen in Minnesota since the start of June. The state also reported five COVID-19 deaths and 817 newly confirmed infections.