A blown tire on a dump truck led to a three-vehicle crash in western Minnesota that left a 53-year-old woman dead, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that Shelley Burgau, 53, of Alexandria, Minn., was killed in the wreck Friday afternoon just east of Alexandria.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The dump truck was heading west on County Road 82 about 2:15 p.m., when it blew a tire. The truck crossed over the center line and struck a pickup truck and an SUV.

Dump truck driver Paul Carlsen, 65, of Garfield, Minn., and pickup driver Greg Petermeier, 54, of Sauk Centre, Minn., were uninjured.