A driver from the Twin Cities has died in a crash on the bridge in Red Wing that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The wreck on Hwy. 63 occurred about 11:25 p.m. Sunday, when the car hit a roadside barrier on the southbound side of the bridge, the State Patrol said Monday.
The driver, Kenneth W. Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was thrown from his vehicle. The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.
