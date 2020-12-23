A storm expected to arrive Wednesday morning could dump 3 to 4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service, just in time for a white Christmas.

"We're pretty much expecting to see snow throughout most of Minnesota," said NWS meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

The storm should hit the western and northwestern portions of the state by 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., and eventually spread east, arriving in the Twin Cities by 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

While snow totals could hit 3 to 4 inches in the Twin Cities, the projections were slowly rising for the past 36 hours, said Hasenstein. "I wouldn't be surprised if that number increases over the next few hours," he said Tuesday night.

Deeper snow was expected for the Arrowhead region, with projections calling for 5 to 8 inches.

The snow will no doubt delight fans of winter: The NWS has recorded a mere .6 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport so far this month. The state's average for December is 11.5 inches.

Hasenstein said the snow should stick around long enough to make a white Christmas, which happens 71 % of the time.

"Even if we were to warm up a bit, I don't think we would be getting rid of it anytime soon," he said.

