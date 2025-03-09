An old classmate, who was a master cellist, took LSD, stared at the sun and went blind. That has stuck with me over the years. I try not to stare at the sun, but it can’t be avoided on clear days in March and September. Traffic on major freeways came to an abrupt stop at sunset Saturday as motorists grappled with a setting sun.
Douglas: Sunsets at this time of year can create an unlikely traffic complication
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 9, 2025 at 8:54PM
There are exceptions, but roads are laid out on a north-south, east-west grid. Around the solar equinox you can’t avoid driving into the sun. It can be worse than a whiteout. All you can do is slow down.
Spring comes early this week with 60s to near 70 Monday, cooler Tuesday, and a shot at 70 Friday before falling temperatures turn rain to snow Saturday.
We will be southeast of the storm center, where conditions are ripe for strong-to-severe T- storms late Friday. From thunder to a few inches of slush in 24 hours? Yep. Don’t pack away heavy jackets, but nothing polar is brewing.
As for blinding sunsets? Clean windshields, polarized sunglasses and headlights on — to be seen!