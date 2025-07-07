Douglas: Warmer week, with storms Friday

Welcome to the summer slide. A time when daylight hours slip away slowly after the summer solstice. Statewide, we’ve lost almost 10 to 20 minutes since June 20 and will lose another 40 to 50 minutes of daylight through the end of the month. Believe it or not, it’s only 44 days until the start of the State Fair and 62 days until the Vikings open their season on Monday Night Football, under the lights in Chicago!