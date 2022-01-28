Introduction: On a night when the Gophers men's and women's basketball teams as well as the Timberwolves all lost, host Michael Rand answers a listener question about the Wolves roster assembled largely by former team president Gersson Rosas. How much credit does the since-fired Rosas deserve for the team's 24-24 record this season?

11:00: Mark Craig joins for his weekly NFL picks segment and offers initial impressions of new Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

26:00: Bet you never thought of the Vikings trading Kirk Cousins to the ... Packers?

