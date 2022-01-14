More from Star Tribune
Community remembers Mel Reeves this week
Friends and family held a memorial on Tuesday and a funeral Thursday for longtime civil rights activist and journalist Mel Reeves who died last week from complications of COVID-19.
Physics Force at Northrop Auditorium
Physics Force is a science outreach program through the University of Minnesota that aims to get school-age students interested in science. Shows run through January 15 at Northrop Auditorium.
Klondike Kate crowned
Tina Hacker, of Plymouth, was named Klondike Kate 2022, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in St. Paul, Minn.
Photos: AIM co-founder Clyde Bellecourt through the years
One of the most important leaders in the history of the American Indian struggle for civil rights, he was 85.
Preps Insider
All-woman referee team
An all-woman crew of Leah Johnson, Macy Madsen and Dayna Rethlake officiated the basketball game between Edina and Eagan on Monday.