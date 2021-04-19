Colorado College hockey captain Grant Cruikshank is transferring to the Gophers, a source confirmed Monday.

Cruikshank, a 5-11 forward from Delafield, Wis., is the son of Olympic figure skaters Bonnie Blair and David Cruikshank. Blair is among the most decorated Olympic athletes in U.S. history, winning five gold medals and a bronze.

Grant Cruikshank was a Hobey Baker nominee this past season. He led the Tigers with eight goals despite being limited to 16 games for a team that finished 4-17-2. He scored 11 goals in each of the two seasons before that and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

On April 3, when a report surfaced on Twitter that Cruikshank was heading to Boston College, Cruikshank tweeted, "Still undecided. Stay tuned."

It turns out his destination was Minnesota, where he'll be joining a squad that went 24-7 last season.