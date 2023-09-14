Introduction: Two things are true of "tanking," the idea of putting at least some intentionality into losing in order to obtain a high draft pick the following year: It is nearly impossible to sell to those actually playing the games, since their competitiveness, pride and livelihood is at stake; but it had proved to deliver the type of game-changing talent to turn franchises around. Host Michael Rand notes this dichotomy in the context of several Minnesota teams and wonders if too many of them are stuck in the middle.

11:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand with thoughts on the brutal first weekend for the Vikings, which not only included a loss but a failure to sign Justin Jefferson to an extension. As they look ahead to Thursday's Vikings game against the Eagles, the outlook is grim — but also reversible if they can muster a prime time win.

36:00: A word from Aaron Rodgers.

