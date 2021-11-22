Twins 2022 payroll
(as of Monday)
Under contract
Josh Donaldson, 3B, $21 million
Miguel Sano, 1B, $9.25 million
Max Kepler, RF, $6.75 million
Jorge Polanco, 2B, $5.5 million
Kenta Maeda, P, $3 million
Randy Dobnak, P, $800,000
Jake Cave, OF, $800,000
Guaranteed money, $47.1 million
Arbitration eligible (estimates)
Byron Buxton, CF, $7.3 million
Taylor Rogers, P, $6.7 million
Tyler Duffey, P, $3.7 million
Mitch Garver, C, $3.1 million
Jharel Cotton, P, $1.2 million
Caleb Thielbar, P, $1.2 million
Danny Coulombe, P, $800,000
Juan Minaya, P, $1.1 million*
Luis Arraez, UT, $2 million*
Salaries through arbitration: $27.1 million
Total (16 players): $74.2 million
10 players at major league minimum:$5.75 million **
Total current payroll: $79,950,000
* — Minaya and Arraez don't have three years of service time required for salary arbitration, but may qualify as "super-twos," among the top 22% of players with more than two years but less than three and who are also allowed to file for arbitration. Minaya is likely to qualify, and Arraez might; if they do not, their salaries will be much closer to the MLB minimum.
** — Next season's minimum salary is being negotiated in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Estimate of $575,000 per player, an increase over the 2021 minimum of $570,500, is included in these projections.
Arbitration estimates are courtesy of mlbtraderumors.com, which uses an algorithm of past salaries to determine potential range of arbitration awards.