Twins 2022 payroll

(as of Monday)

Under contract

Josh Donaldson, 3B, $21 million

Miguel Sano, 1B, $9.25 million

Max Kepler, RF, $6.75 million

Jorge Polanco, 2B, $5.5 million

Kenta Maeda, P, $3 million

Randy Dobnak, P, $800,000

Jake Cave, OF, $800,000

Guaranteed money, $47.1 million

Arbitration eligible (estimates)

Byron Buxton, CF, $7.3 million

Taylor Rogers, P, $6.7 million

Tyler Duffey, P, $3.7 million

Mitch Garver, C, $3.1 million

Jharel Cotton, P, $1.2 million

Caleb Thielbar, P, $1.2 million

Danny Coulombe, P, $800,000

Juan Minaya, P, $1.1 million*

Luis Arraez, UT, $2 million*

Salaries through arbitration: $27.1 million

Total (16 players): $74.2 million

10 players at major league minimum:$5.75 million **

Total current payroll: $79,950,000

* — Minaya and Arraez don't have three years of service time required for salary arbitration, but may qualify as "super-twos," among the top 22% of players with more than two years but less than three and who are also allowed to file for arbitration. Minaya is likely to qualify, and Arraez might; if they do not, their salaries will be much closer to the MLB minimum.

** — Next season's minimum salary is being negotiated in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Estimate of $575,000 per player, an increase over the 2021 minimum of $570,500, is included in these projections.

Arbitration estimates are courtesy of mlbtraderumors.com, which uses an algorithm of past salaries to determine potential range of arbitration awards.