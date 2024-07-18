A man from a Washington, D.C., suburb coaxed a young teenager in Minnesota to send him sexually explicit images, then traveled hundreds of miles in hopes of meeting her, according to charges.

Raymond Jung Woo Choi, 41, of Centreville, Va., was charged in U.S. District Court in Alexandria with production of child pornography, receiving child pornography and coercion, and enticement of a minor.

Choi was arrested near his home Saturday in Fairfax, appeared in court Monday and remains in custody ahead of related federal proceedings in Minnesota. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to court documents, Choi used Instagram and other social media apps to engage in sexual conversations with the girl. He used the alias "Jason Lee" while coercing her to send him sexually explicit images and videos on Instagram.

He also "groomed and enticed" the girl by shipping gifts to her, a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota read.

On Feb. 17, Choi flew to Minnesota but "because of family and law enforcement intervention" he failed to see the teenager and flew back to Virginia, the statement said.



