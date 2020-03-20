The Pohlad Companies temporarily closed its Carousel Motor Group dealerships and JB Hudson jewelry stores at the end of business Friday until April 30.

The vehicle service and parts business associated with Carousel dealerships will remain open for limited weekday hours.

Pohlad will continue to pay employees during the shutdown, the firm said in a statement.

Carousel — which owns Audi, BMW and Porsche dealerships, as well as Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge and North Branch Chevrolet — is the first major dealership group in Minnesota to close.

“It is always tough to lead with decisions that impact our daily personal purpose. Going to work at a place we love brings us both social and financial reward,” said Chase Hawkins, CEO of Carousel and senior vice president for Pohlad’s retail operations.