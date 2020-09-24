Authorities have narrowed the make and model of the car that they believe ran over a bicyclist before dawn on a central Minnesota highway and then left the scene.

Dhanjal Shanwant Singh, 50, was riding east on Hwy. 23 near NE. 10th Street in Minden Township, just east of St. Cloud, when he was struck about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Singh, of St. Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene, the State Patrol said.

Investigating officers at the scene said they had found a piece of a headlight and turn signal assembly from a Volkswagen Jetta, model years 1999-2005.

Security camera images from a farm equipment repair service in the area show other vehicles passing by. Authorities hope one of those drivers may have seen something that could lead them to the motorist who hit Singh.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact the State Patrol at 651-582-1292. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at tricountycountycrimestoppers.org/.