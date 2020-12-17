Canterbury Park and Running Aces received approval Thursday from the Minnesota Racing Commission for their 2021 horse racing schedules. The commission voted unanimously to approve a 65-day thoroughbred and quarter horse season for Canterbury and a 55-day harness meet for Running Aces.

Canterbury's season will run from May 18-Sept. 16, with racing on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The track also will hold races on Memorial Day, Labor Day and July 3. Running Aces will race May 16-Sept. 18, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Canterbury's race cards will begin at 1 p.m. Sundays and holidays, and at 5 p.m. on weekdays. Post time at Running Aces is 6 p.m.

Canterbury plans to offer about $14 million in total purses in 2021 and expects to announce its stakes schedule in January.