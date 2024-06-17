1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
3 • Altar Girl (Carmona) 40.20 13.60 5.40
5 • Melania T (Fuentes) 4.40 2.80
2 • Miss Classified (Quinonez) 2.40
Time: 1:40.12. Exacta: 3-5, $117.40. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $178.05. Superfecta: 3-5-2-6, $116.07.
2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33.000.
4 • Haute Charlotte (Harr) 31.00 5.80 3.00
6 • Charley Paints (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10
1 • Kool Karma (Roman) 2.60
Time: 1:11.87. Exacta: 4-6, $28.40. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $46.35. Superfecta: 4-6-1-3, $9.51. Daily Double: 3-4, $870.60.
3, 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starters optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,090.
2 • Lamutanaatty (Valenzuela) 7,60 3.80 3.20
4 • Heroic Song (Fuentes) 3.80 2.80
3 • Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez) 4.60
Time: 1:10.04. Scratched: Cannonball Comin, Treasury. Exacta: 2-4, $10.90. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $33.65. Pick 3: All-4-2, $63.80. Pick 3: 3-4-All, $63.80. Pick 3: 3-All-2, $63.80. Daily Double: 4-2, $157.80.
4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
1 • Eightysixchevy (Quinonez) 9.20 4.40 3.00
5 • Bay Boss (Fuentes) 3.60 3.00
6 • Palace Attained (Da Silva) 4.60
Time: 1:11.02. Exacta: 1-5, $15.10. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $109.05. Superfecta: 1-5-6-4, $52.49. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $1,248.40. Daily Double: 2-1, $34.00.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,680.
7 • Unrivaled Queen (Fuentes) 8.00 3.80 3.00
3 • Vow (Quinonez) 3.20 2.60
2 • Because (Valenzuela) 4.60
Time: 0:57.78. Scratched: Twirling Savi. Exacta: 7-3, $10.30. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $42.60. Superfecta: 7-3-2-1, $19.97. Pick 3: 2-1-7, $125.50. Pick 4: 4-2-1-7, $644.65. Pick 5: 3-4-2-1-7, $163. Daily Double: 1-7, $67.00.
6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $32,800.
6 • Tony's Tapit (DaSilva) 18.40 3.40 2.40
1 • Doctor Oscar (Quinonez) 2.10 2.10
3 • Bugler (Fuentes) 3.40
Time: 1:08.85. Exacta: 6-1, $12.00. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $21.25. Superfecta: 6-1-3-4, $15.14. Pick 3: 1-7-6, $138.90. Daily Double: 7-6, $66.20.
7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,60.
3 • Midcat (Quinonez) 9.20 4.20 2.80
1 • River Ransom (Fuentes) 2.60 2.20
8 • Jackson Action (Roman) 3.00
Time: 0:59.15. Scratched: King of the Palace. Exacta: 3-1, $10.50. Trifecta: 3-1-8, $20.70. Superfecta: 3-1-8-6, $15.68. Pick 3: 7-6-3, $170.70. Daily Double: 6-3, $80.40.
8. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.
2 • Red's Mr Z (Barandala) 22.00 8.00 4.00
7 • Increedible Victor (Harr) 5.00 3.00
3 • Ll's Classy Dude (Arroyo) 2.80
Time: 1:43.17. Scratched: Ridin Solo. Exacta: 2-7, $44.50. Trifecta: 2-7-3, $55.65. Superfecta: 2-7-3-1, $63.37. Pick 3: 6-3-2, $545.50. Pick 4: 7-6-3-2, $1,366.45. Pick 5: 1-7-6-3-2, $8,491.45. Daily Double: 3-2, $104.80.
Total handle: $1,031,377. Lve handlie: $298,139.
Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 0-8 (.000). Totals: 22-81 (.272). Lock of the day: 5-11 (.454).