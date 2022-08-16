Introduction: You are forgiven if you had an impending sense of doom as the 9th inning unfolded for the Twins on Friday. After blowing Saturday's game against the lowly Angels, things were slipping away against the Royals. But this time, All-Star closer Jorge Lopez induced a huge double play to preserve a 4-2 win. Max Kepler had three hits, breaking a huge slump. And the scoreboard watching, which will be a feature of the rest of the season, continued.

8:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of Sunday's first preseason game. There was a lot to like, including a two-touchdown performance from QB Kellen Mond. Did Mond do enough to re-emerge in the backup QB race? Who else showed flashes? And what areas are still concerns as the preseason rolls on?

26:00: Rand takes note of a key pass rush stat that the Vikings will need to improve upon this season.

