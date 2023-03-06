Tap the bookmark to save this article.

There was no historic comeback this time.

Only Iowa players scoring and Iowa fans roaring, as the Hawkeyes were destroying Ohio State 105-72 in the Big Ten Conference women's basketball tournament championship Sunday at Target Center.

It was, at times, amazing.

It was, start to finish, the most dominating performance in a conference championship game ever.

Iowa scored the most points ever in a Big Ten Conference title game, eclipsing the 104 Maryland scored while beating Iowa by 20 in the 2021 final.

Which brings us to the final margin, the biggest ever as well.

Iowa ended the first quarter with a 20-2 run to take a 17-point lead. The Hawkeyes outscored OSU 35-15 in the second to lead by 37.

Then it was basically a Sunday drive to trophy time.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes (26-6), playing in their third consecutive title game, won their second in a row over the No. 4 Buckeyes (25-7).

In Saturday's semifinal, Ohio State fell behind top seed Indiana by 24 then pulled off the biggest rally in conference tournament history. The Buckeyes could not conjure that magic against Iowa, with seemingly half the state of Iowa in the stands having a party.

Caitlin Clark had her best game of the tournament, with a 30-point, 10-rebound, 17-assist triple double. Clark got her 10th rebound with 5:18 left. Moments later, after getting intentionally fouled by Ohio State star Cotie McMann, Clark hit both free throws, then cupped her ear to the Iowa fans.

The Buckeyes struggled to cover Iowa center Monika Czinano all night; she scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting. Kate Martin scored 13. The Hawkeyes shot 62.1% overall and made nine of 18 threes.

Ohio State (25-7) was led by Taylor Mikesell (24 points) and freshman Cotie McMahon (23).