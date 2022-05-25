Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't help but notice that Byron Buxton is 1 for his last 24, with the slump coinciding with the Twins disclosing a little over a week ago their plan to rest him so he stays healthy enough to play 100 games this season. Buxton's batting average is all the way down to .211. But the Twins have continued to win even without Buxton contributing at the plate, in large part because of pitching outings like the one they got from Sonny Gray (seven innings, zero runs) on Tuesday.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show with observations from watching the new-look Vikings in their early offseason work. The defensive changes stand out, but so does the offensive philosophy — including a big change that might take some pressure off Kirk Cousins.

26:00: The Warriors are on pace for a gentlemen's sweep of the Mavericks, while the Lynx got a big comeback

