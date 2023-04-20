Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DULUTH — Duluth finally has something to cheer about for enduring the Longest. Winter. Ever.

The city smashed the nearly 30-year seasonal snowfall record early this morning, stopping — for now — at 137.1 inches. The record to beat was 135.4, set during the 1995-96 winter. The third snowiest winter was nearly 75 years ago, with 131.8 inches falling in 1950.

"Break out the confetti, we broke the record!" said Krystal Kossen, a meteorologist with the Duluth National Weather Service.

Mayor Emily Larson is expected to commemorate the snowy record with the weather service this afternoon.

Duluthians and those in the surrounding region have ridden out snowstorm after snowstorm since fall, with multiple days of canceled school, towering snowbanks and ice-covered sidewalks.

The snowbanks in the yard of longtime Duluth resident Judy Miller grew to 7 feet this winter, and while she's happy to see the record broken, it's been a daunting winter, she said.

"Now people can stop wishing and hoping and praying for more snow to break the record," she said. "Now, maybe spring will get here."

But more snow is to come. Kossen said to expect another three inches in Duluth overnight.

According to the weather service, the least snowiest winter was in 1900, when only 26.8 inches fell.