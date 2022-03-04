INDIANAPOLIS – Before former Gophers edge rusher Boye Mafe puts his rare athleticism on display Saturday during drills at the NFL scouting combine, he knows where his labor could lead.

"Walking around, I saw Antoine Winfield [Jr.] on a poster," Mafe said, citing a Gophers standout now playing in the NFL for Tampa Bay, "so just being able to see that, see the Minnesota guys trying to put our state on the map, it means the world to all of us."

Mafe is one of many intriguingly talented edge defenders comprising a deep 2022 draft class at the position. The Vikings, like many NFL teams, will be looking for help, and they can do so in their backyard. Minnesota has ties to two top prospects in Mafe, a Hopkins graduate, and projected first-round pick Jermaine Johnson, a Florida State star and Eden Prairie native.

The top edge defenders are considered to be Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Georgia's Travon Walker, Purdue's George Karlaftis and Michigan's David Ojabo could also be early draft picks.

NFL evaluators see talent even farther down the board.

"Happens to be a good draft for that," said Jacksonville General Manager Trent Baalke, who holds the top pick in each round. "I think there's gonna be depth into the second and even the third round in acquiring those types of players."

Johnson, a self-described "vicious" defender, had 11.5 sacks in his only season for the Seminoles, capping a meteoric rise from Independence (Kan.) Community College to backup Georgia defender to Florida State star. He called himself the best edge defender in this class and said he wants to show NFL teams that "I'm as good as I think I am."

He smiled when asked about the possibility of the Vikings calling his name on draft night.

"Definitely grew up a Vikings fan, I try to catch every game," Johnson said. "That'd be awesome going home. I'm familiar with the city, born and raised there, so it'd be awesome. It'd be kind of full circle. As you guys know, my journey is one of a kind, and to be in the position I am, I don't think it's been done. So, for me to end it back at home would be pretty awesome."

Mafe's athletic traits, including rare acceleration off the line, are expected to test well in Saturday's combine drills and the Gophers' pro day this month. He credited coaching and work with roommate and teammate Esezi Otomewo, also at the combine, for his rise over the past two seasons.

Mafe had a career-high 10 tackles for losses last season. He further intrigued teams with a strong showing against top college prospects at the Senior Bowl in January, when he was named the player of the game for the National team. He said he doesn't feel lost in the crowd.

"It doesn't matter whether I'm slept on or not, it only takes one organization to fall in love with me," Mafe said. "I'm ready to put my best foot forward this week, go out on Saturday and perform on the field and let it take its course."

The Vikings will be watching. Regardless of whether first-year General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can keep defensive end Danielle Hunter under contract, the Vikings need more edge defenders in the transition to coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 scheme.

"Defensively, they need some work," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "They need more pass rushers. We'll see what they do with Danielle Hunter, but they definitely need some help with more pass rushers."

Wherever Mafe goes, he'll bring his mother, Bola, who died from pancreatic cancer on Mother's Day 2018 before he played his first Gophers game.

"My mother was my world," Mafe said. "We talked a lot, so when I lost her, it took a lot for me to get used to that. It was an adjustment. I mean, I had my coaches there, my teammates, my friends and family, everybody was around me to give me support. I just always wanted to make sure she was remembered and she's part of my life. She will always be in my life no matter the situation or where I end up."