I haven't missed many Vikings home games the last few decades but today I'll be covering the Twins' finale with Phil Miller at Target Field.

Weighing in with my weekly stupid prediction. I'm 1-1 so far, correctly picking the Packers to beat the Vikings handily, and wrongly picking the Vikings to beat Indy.

Today's pick: Tennessee 26, Vikings 20. I expect a supreme effort from the Vikings, but Ryan Tannehill has been excellent since taking over the Titans and he'll use his legs and tight ends well today to complement Derrick Henry.

The Vikings miss Linval Joseph (or replacement Michael PIerce) as much as they miss Danielle Hunter.

We have a large team at U.S. Bank Stadium covering the Vikings. Phil and I will handle the Twins and Kent Youngblood is handling the Lynx's Game 3 against Seattle.

