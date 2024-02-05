Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, starting with basketball. The Wolves are 35-15 after 50 games, and head coach Chris Finch will be the coach for the Western Conference in the All-Star game. That's quite an accomplishment for all involved.

15:00: The Twins are staying on Bally Sports North for the 2024 season. What does that mean for their future -- and what do we think of the on-field moves they have made so far?

29:00: Mark Coyle got an extension. The Gophers men's basketball team won in overtime over Northwestern. Bob Motzko was mad on Saturday. And Reusse embraces Taylor Swift.

