New Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson had his contract approved by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Wednesday.

Johnson's contract is a five-year deal worth $1.95 million annually, which ranks 13th among 14 Big Ten head coaches. The 40-year-old former Gophers assistant and player was hired to replace Richard Pitino on March 22.

"It's good to know that everybody is on board," Johnson told the Star Tribune on Wednesday. "It just makes things more official and stamps it."

After being hired away from Xavier's staff, Johnson had been working under a memorandum agreement as Gophers coach until the regents held a special meeting Wednesday morning with athletics director Mark Coyle and University President Joan Gabel.

Since his hiring last month, Johnson has brought on board two assistant coaches with former DeLaSalle coach and Colorado State assistant Dave Thorson and William & Mary assistant Jason Kemp. The third assistant is expected to be hired this week, but it will not be former Texas A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly, according to sources.

The Gophers lost eight players to the transfer portal from last season's roster, but Johnson received commitments from five transfers and kept two players from the 2020-21 team.