Introduction: Host Michael Rand opens with two impressive Minnesota road victories from Monday night. The Wolves dominated the third quarter in winning their Western Conference showdown with the Clippers. The game was also a seamless transition to adding Monte Morris into the rotation, and he helped keep several other players fresh. The Wild, meanwhile, earned a strong win at Vegas. Whether it's too little, too late is still yet to be determined.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins the show to break down the financial implications of a complicated Vikings offseason. It's officially the offseason, and the new league year begins in a month. The clock is ticking on a decision on Kirk Cousins -- and potentially on selecting a new quarterback in the draft. How does that domino impact the salary cap, a Justin Jefferson extension and more?

39:00: The Twins TV deal wasn't exactly what anyone wanted.

