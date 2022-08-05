The Gophers men's hockey team received its second verbal commitment of the week on Friday when Beckett Hendrickson announced on Twitter than he'll join coach Bob Motzko's program.

Hendrickson, a 6-1, 168-pound left winger, follows the path of his father, Darby, who played two years for the Gophers in the early 1990s before going on to a 10-year NHL career, including four with the Wild. Beckett, 17, spent the 2021-22 season with the U.S. National Team Development program in Plymouth, Mich. He had 12 goals and eight assists in 52 games for the Under-17 U.S. National Team and seven goals and four assists in 25 games with the program's junior team.

Hendrickson played for Minnetonka in the 2020-21 high school season, finishing with four goals and 11 assists in 20 games as a sophomore. He joins defenseman John Whipple of Morristown, N.J., in committing to the Gophers this week.

Faber named U.S. captain

Defenseman Brock Faber, who'll be a Gophers junior in the 2022-23 season, was named captain of the U.S. Junior National Team that will play in the World Junior Championship this month in Edmonton, Alberta, USA Hockey announced. Former Michigan center Thomas Bordeleau and Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert were named alternate captains.

Faber helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2021 world juniors and played for the U.S. in the Beijing Olympics. The Maple Grove native was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Gophers advance to the NCAA Frozen Four. The Wild acquired Faber's rights this summer in the Kevin Fiala trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Team USA opens world junior play against Germany at 9 p.m. Tuesday (NHL Network).

Auggies vs. Johnnies on Hockey Day

The Augsburg and St. John's men's hockey teams will square off as part of 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake. The Auggies will play host to the Johnnies at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township. The game will be the first MIAC contest as part of Hockey Day since the event began in 2007.

Augsburg has won 11 MIAC regular-season titles and five conference playoff crowns, while St. John's has nine regular-season titles and five playoff crowns.