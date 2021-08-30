DETROIT — Casey Mize was the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Tigers, and the former Auburn pitcher is living up to that billing this season.

Mize is 7-6 with a 3.55 record for the Tigers, who are 41⁄ 2 games ahead of the last-place Twins in the American League Central. Detroit is in third place, 131⁄ 2 behind first place Chicago.

The teams meet in a makeup of a rainout today in Detroit (1:10 p.m., BSN).

Rookie Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.06) will start for the Twins, who won two of three over the weekend from Milwaukee. After today's game, the Twins fly back home for a two-game series against the Cubs at Target Field.

The Tigers are 62-69 in their rebuild, while the Twins are 57-73 overall and 25-39 on the road. The Twins are 8-7 against Detroit this season, but 3-5 at Comerica Park.

Follow the play-by-play of today's game here.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Eric Haase, C

Harold Castro, 2B

Victor Reyes, RF

Zack Short, SS

Derek Hill, CF