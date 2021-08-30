DETROIT — Casey Mize was the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Tigers, and the former Auburn pitcher is living up to that billing this season.
Mize is 7-6 with a 3.55 record for the Tigers, who are 41⁄2 games ahead of the last-place Twins in the American League Central. Detroit is in third place, 131⁄2 behind first place Chicago.
The teams meet in a makeup of a rainout today in Detroit (1:10 p.m., BSN).
Rookie Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.06) will start for the Twins, who won two of three over the weekend from Milwaukee. After today's game, the Twins fly back home for a two-game series against the Cubs at Target Field.
The Tigers are 62-69 in their rebuild, while the Twins are 57-73 overall and 25-39 on the road. The Twins are 8-7 against Detroit this season, but 3-5 at Comerica Park.
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, 3B
Byron Buxton, CF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Josh Donaldson, DH
Max Kepler, RF
Miguel Sano, 1B
Nick Gordon, LF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Andrelton Simmons, SS
TIGERS LINEUP
Akil Baddoo, LF
Jonathan Schoop, 1B
Jeimer Candelario, 3B
Miguel Cabrera, DH
Eric Haase, C
Harold Castro, 2B
Victor Reyes, RF
Zack Short, SS
Derek Hill, CF