ROCHESTER — The 24-year-old Red Wing man shot and injured by a Goodhue County sheriff's deputy last week faces assault charges for allegedly rushing the deputy.

Fernando Javier Carbajal faced his first hearing on Monday in Goodhue County District Court over a felony third-degree assault charge, as well as two fourth-degree charges for assaulting a peace officer. His bail was set at $10,000 with conditions that include a mental health evaluation or screening.

It's unclear what injuries Carbajal sustained during the Nov. 22 shooting. The deputy who shot Carbajal broke his foot during the incident. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the BCA plans to release the deputy's name Tuesday.

Carbajal's attorney, Joseph Vaccaro of St. Paul, and Assistant Goodhue County Attorney Erin Kuester did not return calls for comment as of Monday afternoon.

According to court records, witnesses saw Carbajal allegedly drive a white SUV into a utility pole at about 90 mph near Bay Point Drive and Levee Road about 1 p.m. Nov. 22. A deputy arrived on the scene in an unmarked car and tried to speak with Carbajal, but a court complaint states witnesses saw Carbajal yelling at the deputy.

Witnesses told police Carbajal allegedly got out of the car and ran at the officer. Court records show witnesses told police Carbajal looked as though he was "very angry" and allegedly got physical with the deputy, grabbing at him several times.

"That guy was going to get that police officer," one witness told police, according to the complaint. "He was after him at that point. It was scary. He seemed so much bigger."

Court records show the deputy tried to use a taser on Carbajal and called for backup, stating Carbajal was suicidal. The deputy fired one round which caused Carbajal to fall and get back up, according to records, before the deputy fired several more rounds.

Red Wing Assistant Police Chief Tim Bray helped administer medical attention to Carbajal, who was later airlifted to a hospital in Rochester. Goodhue County jail records show Carbajal was booked on Nov. 23.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and later released.

Carbajal's next court appearance is set for Dec. 21.