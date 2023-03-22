County highway workers came upon human remains in a tote that was abandoned along the southern shoreline of Lake Mille Lacs, officials said.

The maintenance workers made the discovery shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday north of Onamia in the 14200 block of Twilight Road, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said.

The workers told investigators that they initially attempted to remove the tote from a ditch as part of their routine responsibilities.

Sheriff Kyle Burton said an arrest has been made. Burton has yet to elaborate on what role that person may have played in the case or any details about whose remains were in the tote.

The sheriff added that "this is an active and ongoing investigation, and I am not releasing any names of any involved persons at this time."

Joining the Sheriff's Office in the investigation are the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police.