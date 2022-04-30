On a night their season ended to Memphis in a first-round series that went six games, the Timberwolves' two youngest players — and their two best Friday at Target Center — turned quickly to next season.

Anthony Edwards postgame publicly invited his older teammates to get better with him this summer at a place appropriately named.

"I told them, 'Man, my gym is always open,' " he said after a 114-106 loss to the Grizzlies. "You want to come to Ant Camp, y'all come."

Jaden McDaniels plans to follow veteran Patrick Beverley's suggestion he train this summer with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, one of Beverley's former Los Angeles Clippers' teammates.

"Really going there to learn from one of the greats," McDaniels said. "It'll be an eye-opener for me to see how he works."

Edwards and McDaniels each finished his second NBA season notably.

McDaniels scored 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting with five three-pointers made in 33 minutes. That's the most points scored off the bench in a playoff game in club history, one more than Malik Beasley's 23 points in Game 1.

"Hey, man, I'm really proud of Jaden," Edwards said. "He played exceptional today. He gave us everything we needed."

Edwards' game-high 30 points Friday was his second such game in the series. He scored 151 points in the six games. That's the most points in a single series by a player 20 years or younger in NBA postseason history.

He had five rebounds and five assists, too. That makes him at 20 years and 267 days the youngest to post a 30-point, five-rebound, five-assist game. He was nine days younger than Magic Johnson was when he had 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in May 1980.

McDaniels is 21. Edwards won't turn that legal age until August.

"The best path for us still is our internal growth, which is the exciting part with Jaden and Ant and the performances they can leave the season on," Wolves coach Chris Finch said.

Friday's performance is an indication what McDaniels could become with his length, athleticism and three-point range.

Those are many of the same qualities Leonard displayed early in his career, too, and developed.

"He scores at all levels, plays defense, can guard anyone," McDaniels said. "Over the years, he has added more stuff to his game, started to get more confident on the court. You could see that over time."

Like Leonard, McDaniels has the ability to defend multiple positions, as many as four of them.

"A lot of people don't know it, but he's just nice," Edwards said. "He can do everything. Once his confidence gets like mine, it's going to be trouble, for sure."

Edwards' confidence isn't an issue. Neither is his work ethic.

He said he's headed back to the gym after a couple weeks' rest to polish his midrange and three-point games, floater shots, finishing at the rim, "everything" to get him and his team back to the playoffs.

Edwards called his first time there an "incredible" experience. It left a young man who seldom is at aa loss for words searching for the right ones.

"I can't describe it," he said. "I'm definitely sad it's over, but I'm ready to get back here next year."

That means hitting the gym at Ant Camp.

"I'm ready to put in the work this summer," Edwards said. "I've seen what it takes to play at a high level in the playoffs. You have to make tough shot after tough shot after tough shot because the defense is always going to be tough. You're going to play this team seven times. I'm going to add a lot of stuff to my game this summer."

Edwards and McDaniels vow to come back better from the last six games they've played.

"We're excited about our team, we're excited about our young core," Finch said. "For those guys to be in the playoffs in their second season, to experience this, whet their appetite for what these games mean and how you have to play in them and how you have to prepare for them, that's invaluable for us."