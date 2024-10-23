Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ 110-103 loss to the Lakers, a lackluster affair from Minnesota that was troubling even if we keep it in perspective. Julius Randle put up decent numbers but was a clumsy fit in the first half. Mike Conley Jr. might have played his worst game in a Wolves uniform. It’s just one of 82, but it was not a good one.
Podcast: Grading the Wolves after a poor opener; Count on the Wild and Vikings?
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand started with a rough first game for the Timberwolves. Gophers football, the Vikings and Wild were also on the menu.
10:00: Randy Johnson joins the podcast to break down Big Ten football and set up a big game for the Gophers against Maryland on Saturday.
21:00: Six-man football? Chip Scoggins explains in his Football Across Minnesota feature.
28:00: The Wild keep rolling and the Vikings look to rebound.
The narrative on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s season is shifting, and Thursday is a big moment for him. Questions about the Wild, Timberwolves and others aren’t far behind.