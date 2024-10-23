Sports

Podcast: Grading the Wolves after a poor opener; Count on the Wild and Vikings?

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand started with a rough first game for the Timberwolves. Gophers football, the Vikings and Wild were also on the menu.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 2:06PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guards Mike Conley (10) and Anthony Edwards (5). (Eric Thayer)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves’ 110-103 loss to the Lakers, a lackluster affair from Minnesota that was troubling even if we keep it in perspective. Julius Randle put up decent numbers but was a clumsy fit in the first half. Mike Conley Jr. might have played his worst game in a Wolves uniform. It’s just one of 82, but it was not a good one.

10:00: Randy Johnson joins the podcast to break down Big Ten football and set up a big game for the Gophers against Maryland on Saturday.

21:00: Six-man football? Chip Scoggins explains in his Football Across Minnesota feature.

28:00: The Wild keep rolling and the Vikings look to rebound.

