Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players
Sacramento has added All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan to help an already potent offense.
Thursday 9 p.m., Golden 1 Center
TV/Radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; iHeartradio app
Kings preview: Sacramento will be opening its season after acquiring DeMar DeRozan this offseason. DeRozan averaged 30 points in two matchups against the Wolves when he was in Chicago last season. He joins a potentially explosive offense that includes De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Wolves center Naz Reid. The Kings defeated the Wolves two out of three matchups last season, but the Wolves did pull out a road win.
Wolves preview: There wasn’t much for the Wolves to be happy about in a season-opening 110-103 loss to the Lakers. Mike Conley was 1-for-7 with three turnovers and was a minus-22. The Wolves shot just 41% from the floor while the Lakers beat them on the glass for 19 second-chance points. Coach Chris Finch used mostly an eight-man rotation with veteran Joe Ingles only playing a few minutes off the bench due to foul trouble for Jaden McDaniels.
The “sticky” ball that coach Chris Finch so deplores showed up for the first game, after a preseason when offense happened smoothly. On defense, “resistance” was missing, the coach said.