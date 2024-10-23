Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players

Wolves preview: There wasn’t much for the Wolves to be happy about in a season-opening 110-103 loss to the Lakers. Mike Conley was 1-for-7 with three turnovers and was a minus-22. The Wolves shot just 41% from the floor while the Lakers beat them on the glass for 19 second-chance points. Coach Chris Finch used mostly an eight-man rotation with veteran Joe Ingles only playing a few minutes off the bench due to foul trouble for Jaden McDaniels.