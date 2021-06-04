KANSAS CITY - The Twins and Royals meet again tonight (7:10, BSN) as their four-game series at Kauffman Stadium continues.

Jorge Polanco is playing shortstop again with Andrelton Simmons (ankle) sitting out for the third consecutive game. Willians Astudillo will play third and hit cleanup, with DH Nelson Cruz getting a night off.

Righthander Matt Shoemaker (2-6, 5.90 ERA) looks to get on track against Royals righthander Brad Keller (5-4, 5.68).

The Royals won Thursday's opening game 6-5 thanks to a double error by Twins rookie CF Gilberto Celestino, who is back in tonight's lineup, along with four other rookies.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, DH

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Ben Rortvedt, C

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Carlos Santana, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Salvador Perez, C

Hunter Dozier, RF

Kelvin Gutierrez, 3B

Jorge Soler, DH

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Nicky Lopez, SS