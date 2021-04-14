The Twins put Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 related injury list Wednesday before the team's doubleheader at Target Field against the Red Sox.

Simmons tested positive for COVID and was experiencing "mild symptoms," said the Twins president of baseball operations, Derek Falvey.

The players, coaches and staff were tested in the morning. Many had been vaccinated on Friday, although Simmons was not for personal reasons.

Infielder JT Riddle was activated to replace Simmons.

Outfielder Alex Kirilloff will be the Twins' 27th player for the games. Teams can add one player to the roster for doubleheaders; Kirilloff and Riddle were in the first game lineup.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who sat out Tuesday's game because of illness, returned to the team and started Game 1.

"He's a little raspy.," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's been tested and gone through the line of tests, COVID-related tests and everything came back just fine. Is he 100 percent? No. He's a little under the weather but he said he's good to go."

Meanwhile, nearly two weeks after his 10-minute cameo on Opening Day, Josh Donaldson is ready to resume the 2021 season.

But not until today's second game.

Donaldson, who strained his right hamstring while running out a first-inning double in Milwaukee on April 1, will probably be activated for the second game. Since the Twins didn't plan to use Donaldson for 14 innings on his first day back, it made sense, the team decided, to keep left-handed reliever Brandon Waddell on the roster for Game 1 in case he is needed.

Presumably, Waddell will be optioned to the Twins' alternate site in St. Paul between games, and Donaldson will be in the lineup for the second.

Both games today are seven innings.

Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA) is pitching the opener for the Twins against Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46) at 1:10 p.m. (BSN). The second game, with Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.54) facing Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.40) starts 30 minutes after the first.

Simmons is hitting .355 in 10 games. Riddle, 29, was on the taxi squad after going 5-for-30 in spring training. He has played in parts of four major league seasons, including 23 games for the Pirates in 2020.

On a day when temperatures were in the 30s and snow flurries fell, the Red Sox rallied to win the opener Tuesday 4-2. Today's doubleheader is the result of Monday's game being postponed in the wake of the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer Sunday.

The Timberwolves and Wild have both moved their scheduled night games to this afternoon as the teams all anticipate a curfew tonight.