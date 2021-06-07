Introduction: Anyone can be a Monday Morning Quarterback and come in hot with the next day's takes. Not everyone can let the football stew for an extra day, then analyze it through a different lens – all while incorporating one of Canada's pre-eminent rock bands. That's what Tuesday Morning Nickelback, a new weekly feature on Daily Delivery during the football season, is all about. You'll get four standard components to the show every week. For example, this week:

2:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins to help break down one of the biggest moments in the Vikings' 27-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday: Joe Burrow's 50-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase late in the first half over Vikings corner Bashaud Breeland. How did Chase get so open? How rough was Breeland's debut? Krammer has all those answers.

11:00: Host Michael Rand's longtime friend Keith Richotte joins to break down the Vikings' loss from a more casual and visceral perspective in a segment we call My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team. Richotte likes to watch Vikings sped up after they are all over, meaning he saw a penalty flag once very 12 seconds on Sunday. The key takeaway: Every fear about the Vikings, except for the kicker, has come true so far.

24:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson takes a look back at a closer-than-expected Gophers win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and notes that the defense — which has yet to produce a sack in two games — will need to improve at Colorado this coming weekend.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports