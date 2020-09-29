The Twins activated rookie outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who has never played above the Class AA level, for their playoff series against the Houston Astros because third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) will be relegated to the taxi squad because of injury.

Kirilloff, 22, was the Twins' first-round choice (15th overall) in 2016.

Willians Astudillo is also on the roster, giving the team four catchers.

Lefty Rich Hill, who pitched Sunday, is not on the roster, but Jake Odorizzi and Randy Dobnak are.

Reliever Jorge Alcala, a former Astro, did not make the roster. To make room on the 40-man for Kirilloff, reliever Sean Poppen was designated for release or assignment.

The Twins' lineup for today's 1 p.m. game (Ch. 5).

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Ryan Jeffers, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B