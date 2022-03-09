From Wednesday's first Class 1A face-off until after the Class 2A title is decided Saturday night, Star Tribune high school hockey writer David La Vaque, Heather Rule and others will provide bonus coverage of the state boys' hockey tournament.

Come back throughout the day for updates.

Tournament schedule and scores

Thursday 2 p.m. — Things that go Bump on the ice

Prior Lake senior Alex Bump scored five of his team's six goals Thursday in its first-ever state quarterfinal as a program.

Five goals in a state tournament game put him in good company. Grant Besse scored the first three goals of the game and ended with five of his own for Benilde-St. Margaret's in the 2012 Class 2A championship game the Red Knights won 5-1 over Hill-Murray. There was talk of that performance after Thursday's game.

A Minnesota hockey legend was on hand to witness Bump's performance: John Mayasich. The Eveleth standout player holds the state tournament record for most goals in a game with seven in 1951 against Minneapolis Southwest. He also has the record for most goals in a period with four, a mark Bump had a shot at with his first-period hat trick.

Mayasich holds the record for most goals scored by an individual in a state tournament, 15 in 1951.

Mayasich congratulated Bump outside the locker room afterward.

"I told him I was lucky to see the game and his performance," Mayasich said. "What a show. What a talent.

"I kidded him that he was going to bump my records."

Closing in on records is nothing new for Bump this season. He broke the single-season goal record for Prior Lake. After Thursday, his total is 46 goals. The previous record was 31, "so he blew it out of the water," Prior Lake coach Joe Pankratz said.

Bump now has 81 points, so he also broke the single-season points record for Prior Lake earlier this season. He shattered that one, tool it was 53 points.

"And that's actually one of my assistant coaches, who I coached, had the previous record," Pankratz said. "So that's been a fun one all year to watch him track that down and beat it."

Matt Crist is that assistant coach. He played for Prior Lake for three seasons from 2009-12. He scored 24 goals and 53 points his senior year.

One more record for good measure? Bump's first goal in the quarterfinal broke a tie with Prior Lake alum Jackson Jutting — who also wore No. 19 for the Lakers — for the most career points with Prior Lake. Jutting scored 140 points in four seasons (2015-19), while Bump now has 146 points, and counting, in three seasons. Bump scored 32 points as a junior and 33 as a sophomore.

"I equate his game to like a shark," said Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk, after Bump and the Lakers dispatched the Raiders 6-0 Thursday. "He just, he sits out there and waits for his moment. And when that moment comes, he's going to pounce and make you pay."

Chris Long of Ch. 45 captured the scene when record-setter met record-setter:

Talked to MN hockey legend John Mayasich after the game.



He was here, watching as his Tourney record of 7 goals was threatened.



"I almost got 'Bumped'!" he said.



He and @PLboyshockey's @Alexbump14 are 2 of 3 ever w/ 5 or more goals in a championship bracket game#TourneysOn45 pic.twitter.com/VYTiGDF4tz — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) March 10, 2022

Thursday 1:30 p.m. — Minneapolis moved to consolation title game

The Minneapolis co-op team recovered nicely from its defeat in the Class 1A quarterfinals by Alexandria, breaking open a third-period tie with three goals to defeat New Prague 5-2. Jack Hanson scored both of the Minneapolis goals in the first period and Caden Lacher tallied all three in the third — the tie-breaker with 11:46 to play and an empty-net goal with 16 seconds remaining.

Minneapolis, the first city public school in the tournament since Edison made it in 1994, will play Monticello, a 3-1 winner over Mankato East, at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mariucci Arena.

If you need a brief lesson on the history of Minneapolis teams going to state, here's a history tweet:

These banners once proudly hung in now closed Minneapolis VMIA ice arena, showing true magnitude of Minneapolis schools early hockey influence/tourney appearances pic.twitter.com/ostCqreHFT — Vintage MN Hockey (@VintageMNHockey) March 10, 2022

Thursday 9:45 a.m. — Pregame, Class 2A quarterfinals

Andover and Moorhead faced off Dec. 3, the Spuds winning 6-1 in Moorhead.

A final score doesn't tell a whole story.

"That one was misleading," Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman said. "We got some goals, and the wheels came off for them."

Andover coach Mark Manney agreed that the game was pretty even — shots on goal were 38-37 in favor of Moorhead — with the Spuds taking advantage of power plays, scoring three power-play goals on four chances while Andover went 0-for-6. Moorhead took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a Gavin Lindberg shorthanded goal and a power-play tally from Harper Bentz. Andover's Cayden Casey scored with three seconds left in the period.

"There were some extraneous things that made that game look a little more one-sided than it was," Manney said. "It was a very competitive game."

Among extraneous factors were the game venue and time. The plan was to play at Moorhead's youth rink, with Concordia playing that Friday night at the Moorhead Sports Center. But a compressor went out on the youth-rink ice, switching the Andover-Moorhead game back to the sports center at the last minute for a 4 p.m. start.

Andover's players went from their bus to warmups on the ice about 20 or 30 minutes later. The Huskies weren't mentally there yet, Manney said. Also, Andover was 2-0, Moorhead 0-2; the Spuds had a lot of motivation, Manney said.

No. 5 seed Andover and No. 4 seed Moorhead will meet again in the last Class 2A quarterfinal of the day Thursday.

"I think that game gives a little bit of a psychological advantage to us," Manney said. "And we were a little embarrassed by the score."

Thursday 8 a.m. — Listen to Louie

Lou Nanne has transitioned from NHL player and executive to an influential voice in Minnesota hockey, which he lends to the Ch. 45 broadcast of the Class 2A tournament.

Want some bonus Lou? He was a guest on the latest Talking Preps podcast with David La Vaque. Listen here:

Wednesday 9:49 p.m. — Postgame, third Class 1A quarterfinal

Hermantown players and coach Patrick Andrews had the class of 2021 on their minds after their 5-1 quarterfinal victory over New Prague. A COVID-19 exposure kept seven seniors out of the state quarterfinal in 2021. Junior Zam Plante, who played in last year's state tournament as a sophomore, said he thinks about those seniors from last year "because they never got the chance." Many of them texted Plante saying, "'Go get it done for us, guys,'" Plante said.

Andrews said he received many texts from those players, too.

"It is what it is, what happened last year," Andrews said. "There were a lot of things that didn't happen in life that were probably more important than a hockey game. Those guys sacrificed a lot last year to come back and try and win a championship. And we were really good. It was heartbreaking for those guys.

"A little bit of hunger there because of what happened last year. These guys are definitely on a mission."

Wednesday 7:45 p.m. — Third period, third Class 1A quarterfinal

The history of the Minnesota boys' hockey state tournament is rich with enduring moments. In honor of this 2022 event, let's go back one decade at time and relive some great memories. In fact, we'll go back to before the beginning …

2012

Who could forget the Jack Jablonski story? The Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore took an illegal check from behind into the boards on Dec. 30 and suffered a spinal cord injury. As the hockey world and beyond adopted the "Bel13ve" mantra, the Red Knights made sure to honor their teammate through their play. A state tournament championship run culminated with Grant Besse's equally unforgettable five-goal performance in a 5-1 title game victory.

2002

The Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield became the first private school not named Hill-Murray to win a Class 2A state championship. The Stars beat Hill-Murray in the final game. Reviews were mixed. Holy Angels was not the people's champion. "I guarantee you only our small student-body section and our parents were rooting for us," defenseman Jack Hillen told Loren Nelson in the "Tourney Time" book.

1992

Bloomington Jefferson had already established itself as a top program with state titles in 1981 and 1989. But in 1992, the Jaguars started their run as a dynasty. They won the first of three consecutive state championships. The 1992 version was unique. The tournament format moved from one class of eight teams to the Tier I and II model. Mercifully, the tier model ended after two seasons. Jefferson's place among the greatest programs endures.

1982

Edina, which had split into East and West, became one again for the 1981-82 school year. As a result, two strong hockey programs merged into an absolute power — provided players could get along. It wasn't easy. Lingering resentments threatened to capsize an otherwise seemingly unsinkable superteam. The Hornets figured it out and became champions. This imperfect blend of talent and egos produced a 6-0 victory to capture the trophy — a performance coach Willard Ikola considered perfect.

1972

This tournament marked the last of six championships won by International Falls coach Larry Ross. Known as "Pops," though not to his face, Ross arrived in International Falls in 1954. Three years later, the Broncos were state champions. They rose into the state's prominent program with five consecutive title game appearances from 1962-66 and four state championships during the run.

1962

International Falls hitched its wagon to Keith "Huffer" Christiansen, all 5-5 and 145 pounds of him, and went on a memorable ride. Christiansen could stickhandle around defensemen in a phone booth. He led the Broncos to the state title as a junior and then he was gone. Christiansen repeated the ninth grade while attending school in Fort Frances, Ontario, and his junior season was the last of his eligibility.

1952

Who could stop Eveleth, a team that won four consecutive state titles from 1948-51? Hibbing answered the call. First, the Bluejackets ended Eveleth's 79-game winning streak. A week later, Hibbing headed to Eveleth for the Region 7 final. The Bluejackets won again. Eveleth also qualified for the state tournament because the region runner-up was granted that privilege back then. The teams' final meeting came in the state title game. Hibbing won again, sweeping three games against Eveleth on three consecutive Saturday nights.

1942

Roseau High School was given Minnesota State High School League sanctioning to host a state tournament. Which means, technically, Thief River Falls, sponsored by the local 40&8 Voiture Club and playing as the Hornets, was Minnesota's first state champion. Roseau never held another tournament. No one did, until 1945. That event is the one that endured and celebrated 75 years in 2019.

Wednesday 4:55 p.m. — Pregame, third Class 1A quarterfinal

Top-seed Hermantown dedicated its Class 1A quarterfinal game against New Prague at 6 p.m. Wednesday to the class of 2021 seniors. The seven seniors from last year's section championship team weren't able to play in the 2021 state quarterfinal against Dodge County because of a COVID-19 exposure during the team's section semifinal game.

Game day!!!!

🆚 New Prague

⏰6:00

📍❌ Xcel Energy Center

📺 WDIO

💻 https://t.co/XodMOnyx1k

📻 https://t.co/AfkMUjHLak



We dedicate this game to our 2021 Seniors who were unable to play in this game last year due to COVID protocols, this one's for you boys!!#unitedpursuit pic.twitter.com/C6o1bxQ290 — Hermantown Hockey (@HAHA_Hockey) March 9, 2022

The 2021 Hermantown seniors: Cameron Pietrusa, Aydyn Dowd, Mikey Graves, Aaron Pionk, Cole Antcliff, Ethan Lund and Joey Pierce.

Wednesday 4 p.m. — Flashback to earlier this week

When Warroad leaves for state, this is how the Warriors roll out of town.

State Bound!! Warroad's traditional send off!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJE1mEOvhu — Warroad Boys Hockey (@WarroadHShockey) March 8, 2022

Wednesday 2:25 p.m. — postgame, Class 1A, first quarterfinal

Warroad boys' hockey coach Jay Hardwick said pondering the numerous family ties within the Warriors program gives him goosebumps.

Two of the most prominent families from "Hockeytown USA." are the Bouchas and Marvins. Several players on the current roster boast connections.

Gaabi Boucha is the grandson of legendary player Henry Boucha. And Griffin Marvin, Murray Marvin-Cordes and Hampton Slukynsky are cousins of Gigi Marvin, an all-time great for the girls' program and the Gophers.

Cal Marvin, the Godfather of Warroad hockey, is looking down on grandson Murray and great-grandson Hampton this week.

And that's not all. Longtime assistant coach Darrell "Son" Shaugabay works behind the bench with son Dan. His other son, Jayson Shaugabay, scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 victory against Monticello. Darrell's grandson, Carson Pilgrim, scored twice.

"All the connections we have — there's a ton of them," Hardwick said. "It goes on and on. We understand that we're playing for each other and the team, but it's not just us. It's the entire community, the culture we've built and the tradition we have. Warroad hockey is something very special and we want to continue to make it special and continue the legacy."