Thursday is opening day for a new Aldi in Ramsey and it's part of a mini building boom taking place in the northwest metro community.

The low-cost grocer will hand out gift bags and gift cards to the first 100 shoppers as part of grand opening festivities starting at 8 a.m. Doors at the store in the Northstar Marketplace off Hwy. 10 and Armstrong Boulevard will open at 9 a.m.

"We're excited to open our first Aldi store in Ramsey and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping," said Matt Lilla, Aldi's Faribault divisional vice president.

Aldi's arrival in Ramsey comes as several other new businesses nearby have opened or soon will. Those include Chanticlear Pizza and Grill, which opened at 7876 Sunwood Drive NW. last weekend, and a new Hilton Home2 Suites hotel with 98 rooms that's under construction across the street.

Nearby housing developments are also on the drawing board.

Between 15 and 20 employees will work at the 20,600-square-foot Aldi store, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Lilla said.

Aldi got its start when the Albrecht family opened its first discount grocery store in Germany in 1961. The first U.S. location was opened in Iowa in 1976. Since then, Aldi has expanded to 2,000 stores in 36 states, according to the company's online profile.

With the addition of Ramsey, Aldi will have 78 stores in Minnesota, a number that will grow to 79 later this year with a new store in Oakdale, Lilla said.



