The man who drowned July 3 in the St. Croix River at Afton State Park was Jeremey Andrew Paulson, 27, of Minneapolis, authorities said Monday. His name had been held pending notification of relatives.
Paulson was swimming near the state park campgrounds Wednesday morning when he went under, witnesses said. The river was about 12 feet deep in the area where he had been swimming. His body was recovered later that day in about 18 feet of water by the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department.
The river was at minor flood stage last week.
