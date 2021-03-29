Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand to talk about the men's college hockey scene — and how St. Cloud, Minnesota State (Mankato) and Minnesota-Duluth are all represented in the NCAA Frozen Four while the Gophers were bounced. It's been quite a journey for several of the non-metro men's hockey programs to get to this point.

Reusse also sounds the alarm on the Twins — especially the offense — after a lackluster last couple of weeks down in Florida — and he and Rand get ready for Wolves vs. Thibs, Part II.

Plus Rand's thoughts on the Vikings' recent defensive backfield signings, Randy Dobnak's new contract and the U.S. men's soccer team failing to qualify again for the Olympics.

