Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends the opening part of the show on two big basketball games from Tuesday. The Gophers men's basketball team scored a big win over Michigan State, improving to 6-5 in the conference and giving legitimacy to the idea that they could make the NCAA tournament thi season. The Wolves, meanwhile, blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead in a defeat for the fourth time in their last 10 games.

11:00: The Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda joins Rand for an update on Minnesota United. With just over two weeks to go until the start of the MLS regular season, the Loons still don't have a permanent head coach in place. How much will that hamper a team that is making a transition in style and leadership this season? At least United fans have this: Zgoda says whatever chaos exists is nowhere near the level of dysfunction he used to witness when covering the David Kahn-era Timberwolves.

27:00: Is Aaron Rodgers the most popular NFL player in Minnesota? And what will a new streaming platform mean to the world of sports?

