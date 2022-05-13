The Vikings' 2022 schedule, released in its entirety Thursday night, features nine home games, a trip to London and familiar opponents at the beginning and the end.

Week 1: vs. Packers

3:25 p.m., Sept. 11 (Ch. 9)

The first game of the Kevin O'Connell era comes at home against the Vikings' top division rival. Green Bay still has quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who agreed to a contract extension this offseason, but not his No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams, whose discontent led to a trade to the Raiders.

Week 2: at Eagles

7:30 p.m., Sept. 19 (ESPN)

In the second game of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Vikings face an Eagles team with a new star on each side of the ball. Former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, traded to Philadelphia during the NFL draft, gives quarterback Jalen Hurts a top-flight target. Ex-Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick, who signed for $30 million guaranteed in free agency, fortifies the defense.

Week 3: vs. Lions

Noon, Sept. 25 (Ch. 9)

The Vikings' first three home games are against division opponents. The second of those games comes against the Lions, who went 3-3 down the stretch last season and added two first-round picks in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and receiver Jameson Williams. Detroit is still led by quarterback Jared Goff, who has alternated good and bad starts in four games against the Vikings.

Week 4: at Saints in London

8:30 a.m., Oct. 2 (NFL Network)

The Vikings will face an overhauled Saints team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Minnesota's first trip across the pond since 2017. New Orleans lost longtime head coach Sean Payton to retirement and replaced him with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The Saints also lost Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams in free agency, while re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston and adding safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Week 5: vs. Bears

Noon, Oct. 9 (Ch. 9)

Chicago brings its rebuilt team to U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Bears defense won't be the same vaunted front that demolished the Vikings for years. New GM Ryan Poles traded star edge rusher Khalil Mack, cut nose tackle Eddie Goldman and let defensive tackle Akiem Hicks go as a free agent. New coach Matt Eberflus — the former Colts defensive coordinator — has his work cut out for him.

Week 6: at Dolphins

Noon, Oct. 16 (Ch. 9)

Perhaps no team restocked its offense more than Miami, where new coach Mike McDaniel — the former 49ers run game coordinator — has receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead and running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to help install his playbook. Third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs to take a few steps forward to keep new backup Teddy Bridgewater on the bench.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Cardinals

Noon, Oct. 30 (Ch. 9)

Losing pass rusher Chandler Jones and receiver Christian Kirk in free agency will be tough to overcome, but the Cardinals tried by trading for ex-Ravens receiver Marquise Brown. The Vikings will also have to face receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is scheduled to be available after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Week 9: at Commanders

Noon, Nov. 6 (Ch. 9)

Entering Year 3 searching for his first winning season, Washington coach Ron Rivera said he wanted a veteran quarterback and got one by trading for Carson Wentz. Rivera and Wentz will have to turn around the franchise without All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who signed with the Jaguars. The Commanders added first-round receiver Jahan Dotson out of Penn State to further bolster the offense.

Week 10: at Bills

Noon, Nov. 13 (Ch. 9)

After losing an overtime thriller to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoff round last year, the Bills spent big to reload. Buffalo re-signed receiver Stefon Diggs to an extension with $48 million guaranteed and added pass rusher Von Miller in free agency for $45 million guaranteed. Quarterback Josh Allen enters Year 5 with Super Bowl expectations.

Week 11: vs. Cowboys

3:25 p.m., Nov. 20 (Ch. 4)

After another early playoff exit last season, the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper and let two starting offensive linemen — tackle La'el Collins and guard Connor Williams — leave in free agency. Dallas added first-round tackle Tyler Smith and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert to restock the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense. The Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Micah Parsons, helps make the defense formidable.

Week 12: vs. Patriots

7:20 p.m., Nov. 24 (Ch. 11)

The Vikings' first home Thanksgiving game comes against Bill Belichick, who returned to his understated ways after 2021's spending spree. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was the biggest loss outside of two key assistants: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and personnel exec Dave Ziegler, who took over the Raiders as coach and GM. Belichick has yet to name an offensive coordinator, leading to rumors he might call the offensive plays.

Week 13: vs. Jets

Noon, Dec. 4 (Ch. 4)

Are these the same old Jets? They don't seem to be after an active offseason featuring three first-round picks — cornerback Ahmad Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson — and a slew of free agent signings including guard Laken Tomlinson, safety D.J. Reed and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson could grow up quickly.

Week 14: at Lions

Noon, Dec. 11 (Ch. 9)

After opening the season with three divisional home games, the Vikings end the season with three divisional road games in the last five weeks. That run starts with a trip to Ford Field, where Minnesota lost last season. That loss ended with a walk-off touchdown pass — Goff's third of the day. Now he has Williams, the ex-Alabama star, and former Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark.

Week 15: vs. Colts

TBD

The Wentz experiment ended after one season, after which the Colts traded him to Washington and found his replacement in ex-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Entering his 15th season, Ryan joins a loaded offense to try to put an exclamation point on his career with running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and a stout line.

Week 16: vs. Giants

Noon, Dec. 24 (Ch. 9)

The Giants cleaned house, replacing GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll from the Bills. Two top-10 draft picks, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal, add a couple of building blocks. Next on the Giants' to-do list is figuring out whether quarterback Daniel Jones, entering a contract year, is the long-term answer.

Week 17: at Packers

3:25 p.m., Jan. 1 (Ch. 4)

A New Year's Day trip to Lambeau Field — where the Vikings are 1-3-1 in their past five trips — could carry playoff implications after Minnesota's 2021 postseason chances ended with last year's Week 17 loss in Green Bay. The Vikings had to start quarterback Sean Mannion in that game with Kirk Cousins out because of COVID-19.

Week 18: at Bears

TBD

For the seventh time in the past nine seasons, the Vikings end the regular season against the Bears — this time at Soldier Field. Minnesota has won back-to-back games in Chicago for the first time since the 1999-2000 seasons, and a third consecutive victory might not be as difficult against a stripped-down roster around second-year quarterback Justin Fields.