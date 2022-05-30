A 70-year-old man from Cambridge, Minn., died Sunday afternoon after a crash in Isanti.

The man was attempting to cross Hwy. 65 at about 2:45 p.m. when he was broadsided by another vehicle, causing his car to roll into the median, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Authorities said they would publicly identify the man on Monday.

Two 20-year-old men in the other vehicle suffered noncritical injuries, according to the State Patrol.