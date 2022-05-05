An Orono man was sentenced Thursday to a 7 1⁄ 2 -year term for being drunk one night last summer, when he drove nearly 100 miles an hour on a Lake Minnetonka road and killed two passengers in a crash.

The sentencing in Hennepin County District Court of James D. Blue, 52, followed the specifics of an agreement between the defense and prosecution reached in August, when he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schuneman, 24, on July 24 after the car Blue was driving crashed into a wooded area near his home.

Judge Regina Chu handed Blue the sentence after he tearfully apologized for his actions.

"To the Motzkos and the Schunemans and their family and friends, I just want to say how sorry I am for what I've done," he said. "I would never forgive me if I was you, I don't deserve it and I understand that....I could not imagine for a moment that I was capable of doing something with such awful consequences. that was completely out of character for me."

Blue followed several speakers who acknowledged his remorse, and the immediate steps he took to get sober and quickly resolve the case.

"You've taken responsibility for your actions and I have no doubt that you have extreme remorse for having killed these two young men, but your actions resulted in their death," Chu said. "That tragedy will likely be in your thoughts for the rest of your life...You've thought about it every day, I hope one day that with time you can find some peace of mind. "

Schueneman and Motzkos' families were not present and no one spoke on behalf of the victims in court, relying on written statements and letters sent to the judge.

Blue had a blood alcohol content of 0.175%. Gummies containing THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — several crushed white pills and five green capsules were found in his pocket, the charges read. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

The sentence means Blue is expected to serve the first five or so years in prison and the balance on supervised release. As called for in the plea agreement, two counts of third-degree murder, the most serious of the initial charges, were dismissed at sentencing, along with two additional criminal vehicular homicide counts alleging gross negligence.

Motzko, of Orono, was the son of Bob Motzko, head coach of the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. Mack Motzko worked at the Minneapolis Golf Club while playing junior hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede and the New Mexico Ice Wolves. He was an incoming recruit for the Penticton Vees, a junior hockey team in British Columbia.

Schuneman was originally from Maple Grove, but was living in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the time of the crash. He was home visiting family and friends.

In an interview last August, Motzko's parents, Bob and Shelley Motzko, and Schueneman's parents, Tom and Yvonne Schueneman, talked of their grief, compounded by disbelief that their sons' lives ended after a brief ride with a reckless stranger.

"There's two paths," Bob Motzko said. "We're trying to put our lives back together and then you've got this, because our son was taken from us, you have this anger, this never should have happened. It shouldn't happen to any parent."

Among those speaking on Blue's behalf were two fellow members of Alcoholics Anonymous, who spoke how how Blue immediately entered treatment after the crash and just reached nine months of sobriety. His longtime friend Dennis Bonner acknowledged the remorse.

"I know in his heart he is very remorseful about the pain and trauma caused to the young men's families...It's something he's going to have to live with hithe rest of his life," he said. "One mistake doesn't define a man but how that man recovers and turns the tragdy around is how that man should be defined."

While the plea agreement led to certrain charges being dismissed, it also included Blue acknowledging that "I agree and adopt all of the allegations" as written in the complaint. They include:

The crash occurred in a wooded area about 11:20 p.m. near the 3100 block of North Shore Drive. Schuneman was dead in the front passenger seat with his seat belt on. Motzko was trapped in his seat behind the driver's seat. He also was wearing his seat belt. He died after being hospitalized.

Police found Blue down nearby among the trees. He admitted being the driver and to drinking alcohol.

A woman at the scene told police she was Schuneman's girlfriend and Motzko's sister. She said they were at a party at Blue's house. The woman urged the two men not to ride with Blue in his 2017 Bentley Flying Spur, which court records said was worth $140,000.

Multiple witnesses from the party told police Blue was drinking shots of liquor and had eaten THC gummies.

Early analysis of Blue's airbag control module show he was driving between 94 and 99 miles per hour when he crashed. A follow-up court filing made last month by the prosecution said that a State Patrol crash expert calculated that the car "was traveling as fast as 99 miles per hour before slowing to a last-reported speed of 73 mph." The road, which has several curves, has a posted speed of 35 and 45 mph.