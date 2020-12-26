Another 57 COVID-19 deaths and 2,170 new coronavirus infections were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.

Since the pandemic began in the state in March, 5,107 residents have died from complications of COVID-19. Of those, 65% were residents of long-term care facilities, including 32 residents among the newly-announced fatalities.

A total of 406,545 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new cases came on a volume of 52,888 tests, a 2% increase from the previous day.

The Minnesota COVID-19 numbers announced Saturday represent reports sent to the Health Department in the 24-hour period ending on Thursday. Were it not for the Christmas holiday, they would have been posted to the state's website on Friday.

Numbers released on Sunday will include reports received on Friday and Saturday.

Compared to the run up to Thanksgiving, fewer Minnesotans were getting tested ahead of the Christmas holiday.

In the week before Thanksgiving, nearly 424,000 test results were reported to the Health Department. By comparison, the week before Christmas saw about 296,000 tests.

Some of the Health Department's community testing sites closed for all or part of the day on Wednesday as a snowstorm moved across the state. All were closed for Christmas Eve day and Christmas.

As of Wednesday, Minnesota's hospitals were caring for 1,048 patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 238 were in intensive care units, down from 399 at the beginning of the month. More recent data were not available.

In the seven-county metro area, 6% of adult ICU beds were not occupied.

Most people who become infected by the coronavirus experience mild or even no symptoms, although some can develop more serious symptoms weeks or months later.

People with underlying health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, sickle cell disease, dementia and other chronic diseases are at a greater risk for hospitalization.

Of those known to be infected, 382,705 were no longer considered to be infectious.

